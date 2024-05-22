City of Jacksonville and JaxParks ready to open 29 community pools for the summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “We invite everyone to enjoy the summer at their neighborhood pool,” Mayor Donna Deegan said.

It’s that time of the year again.

The City of Jacksonville and the JaxParks team are set to open 29 community pools for Summer 2024. This is 10 more than last year.

A total of 72 lifeguards have been hired this year to properly staff the pools safely, with another 70 applicants currently in training.

The city said that 26 of the community pools will open for Memorial Day weekend, Sat., May 25 through Mon., May 27. For pre-season, Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and June 2 and for regular season, Sat., June 8 through Sun., Aug. 4. The three remaining sites are scheduled to open June 29 throughout the pool season.

“I’m very happy to announce that more pools will be open this summer and that more lifeguards will be on the job,” Mayor Donna Deegan said. “This is due to the hard work of our Parks staff, who have spent much of the last year on pool repairs and recruiting new employees.”

The city said that Mayor Deegan prioritized increased pool funding in the 2023-24 budget, including $1 million in the Capital Improvement Plan for pool maintenance and $25,000 for an innovative lifeguard campaign. Also included were increased salaries from the $25 million task force funding passed in December.

For Memorial Day weekend pool hours include:

Saturday, May 25 - 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 - 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, May 27 - 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pre-Season Outdoor Pool Hours:

June 1 and June 2 (ONLY OPEN ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY)

Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Regular Season Outdoor Pool Hours:

Starting Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, August 4

Monday to Friday 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The following 26 pools will be open on Saturday, May 25 and 3 others by June 29:

Pools Location Andrew Jackson High School 128 W. 30th St. Baldwin Middle/High School 345 Chestnut St. N. Cecil Aquatic Center 13611 Normandy Blvd. Charles Clark Pool 8739 Sibbald Rd. Emmett Reed Park 1093 W. 6th St. Eugene Butler Pool 900 Acorn St. Fletcher High School 700 Seagate Ave. Golfair Park Pool (C.T. Brown) 4415 Moncrief Rd. Grand/Johnnie Walker Park 2740 Division St. Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park 11597 Harts Rd. Highlands Middle School 10913 Pine Estates Rd. Julius Guinyard Park 1358 Jefferson St. Lakeshore Middle School 2519 Bayview Rd. Mandarin High School 4831 Greenland Rd. Oceanway Park 12215 Sago Ave. W. Paxon High School 3413 W. 5th St. Pine Forest 2335 Gattis Ln. Ribault High School 5820 Van Gundy St. Riverside High School 1200 S. McDuff Ave. Robert Kennedy Pool 1139 Ionia St. Samuel Wolfson High School 7000 Powers Ave. Sandalwood High School 2750 John Prom Blvd. Terry Parker High School 7301 Parker School Rd. Thomas Jefferson Park 390 N. Jackson Ave. Westside High School 5530 Firestone Rd. Woodland Acres/Warrington Park 8200 Kona Ave. Ft. Caroline Pool - by June 29 4131 Ferber Rd. Mallison Park Pool - by June 29 3133 Lenox Ave. San Souci Pool (Adolph Wurn Park) - by June 29 2115 Dean Rd.

For more information about summer activities, visit PRCS’s webpage at JaxParks.com.

