City of Jacksonville offering free summer lunch program at libraries for all kids until August 2nd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School may be out for the summer, but kids in Jacksonville don’t have to miss out on lunch. The Jacksonville Public Library and Summer Break Spot are both offering free summer meal programs to ensure no child goes hungry during the break.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Public Library is providing free meals to all children up to 18 years old at seven library branches. For specific locations, times, and more information, visit their website HERE.

Summer Break Spot also offers an interactive map to find locations in your neighborhood providing free breakfast and lunch. Visit their website HERE or text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 for location information.

Program Details:

Dates: June 10 - August 2, 2024

June 10 - August 2, 2024 Eligibility: All children and teens 18 years and younger

All children and teens 18 years and younger Meal Times and Locations:

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.: Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Dallas Graham Branch Library, 2304 Myrtle Ave. N.: Monday - Friday, 12 - 1 p.m.

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. N.: Monday - Friday, 12 - 1 p.m.

Bradham and Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. W.: Monday - Friday, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.: Monday - Friday, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.: Monday - Friday, 1 - 2 p.m.

Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St.: Monday - Friday, 1 - 2 p.m.

Each meal includes a protein, fruit or veggie, and a drink. No signup or application is necessary; children can simply show up at the library during meal times to receive a free and healthy meal.

While at the library, kids can also participate in summer activities such as storytimes, crafts, and other Summer Learning opportunities.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.