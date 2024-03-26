City of Jacksonville responds to Baltimore bridge collapse

Jacksonville, Fl — Hours after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Jacksonville city leaders pledge support and reassured NE Florida drivers about maritime safety at JAXPORT.

Mayor Donna Deegan says she has been in contact with JAXPORT CEO Eric Green.

“Undoubtedly, people are wondering about the safeguards in place to protect our infrastructure here in Jacksonville. The Dames Point Bridge, the only bridge that cargo ships calling JAXPORT sail under, has hard infrastructure (large concrete structures called “dolphins”) in place to protect the base of the bridge piers from any vessel impacts. Additionally, specialty sensors (called Air Gap sensors) are located on the bridge to provide real-time information on the distance between the water surface and the bottom of the bridge structure over the main channel.”.

Deegan say the city and partner agencies stand ready to help the people of Baltimore.



