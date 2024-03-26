Local

City of Jacksonville responds to Baltimore bridge collapse

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Dames Point Bridge safeguards

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Hours after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Jacksonville city leaders pledge support and reassured NE Florida drivers about maritime safety at JAXPORT.

Mayor Donna Deegan says she has been in contact with JAXPORT CEO Eric Green.

“Undoubtedly, people are wondering about the safeguards in place to protect our infrastructure here in Jacksonville. The Dames Point Bridge, the only bridge that cargo ships calling JAXPORT sail under, has hard infrastructure (large concrete structures called “dolphins”) in place to protect the base of the bridge piers from any vessel impacts. Additionally, specialty sensors (called Air Gap sensors) are located on the bridge to provide real-time information on the distance between the water surface and the bottom of the bridge structure over the main channel.”.

Deegan say the city and partner agencies stand ready to help the people of Baltimore.


Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!