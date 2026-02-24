City of Jacksonville websites restored after short outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several City of Jacksonville websites were down for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

That included jacksonville.gov, jaxsheriff.org, myjfrd.com, taxcollector.jacksonville.gov, and kidshopealliance.org.

A city spokesperson told Action News Jax, “There was a minor infrastructure outage outside of the city network that we had to work around.”

