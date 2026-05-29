Local

City of Jacksonville’s Fourth of July celebrations taking shape

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
4th of July Fireworks Fireworks in Downtown Jacksonville (WJAX/WFOX)
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is getting ready to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

There will be several different activities happening across the north and south banks of Downtown Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On July 3, there will be a Freedom Fest at Friendship Fountain. On July 4, there will be festivities and fireworks in the evening.

There will be live performances, art, food, and more. The City said for additional event information, visit the following websites, but note that they are continuously being updated:

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News