City of Jacksonville’s Fourth of July celebrations taking shape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is getting ready to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

There will be several different activities happening across the north and south banks of Downtown Jacksonville.

On July 3, there will be a Freedom Fest at Friendship Fountain. On July 4, there will be festivities and fireworks in the evening.

There will be live performances, art, food, and more. The City said for additional event information, visit the following websites, but note that they are continuously being updated:

For details on July 3rd activities, click here .

. For July 4th activities, click here .

. For a comprehensive list of activities Fourth of July weekend, head to https://www.visitjacksonville.com/.

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