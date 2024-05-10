City leaders kick off JaxReady Fest ahead of this upcoming hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City leaders are kicking off an interactive preparedness experience for the community.

They call it JaxReady Fest, and it’s aimed at helping people stay safe in the event of a hurricane or any hazard.

This experience is bringing together over 60 community partners to the Prime Osborn Convention Center, and it’s put on by the Emergency Preparedness Division and JEA.

City leaders said it is an interactive preparedness experience aimed at empowering residents with the knowledge and resources to stay safe and resilient in the face of all hazards That threaten our community.

You can walk up to any table and learn more about the resources that are available to you, including where your evacuation zone is.

On Friday members of the Mayor’s Security and Emergency Preparedness Planning Committee and additional stakeholders held a preparedness meeting in advance of hurricane season and to kick off the inaugural JaxReady Fest.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said they are more than prepared and confident in their ability to provide the proper service and respond as quickly as possible to save lives.

“The ability that we have in this city to respond as a team to these things, no egos, is tremendous,” said Sheriff Waters.

And JFRD Fire Chief Keith Powers said training for hurricane season involves thousands and thousands of hours, year-round.

“Our men and women from the sheriff’s office, JFRD, JEA, when we talk about training year around it really does go year-round,” said Chief Powers.

JaxReady Fest will take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

It’s open until 3 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. Until 3 p.m.

