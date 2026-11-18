JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville is calling out what it says is an unauthorized solid waste facility, claiming it could put neighbors’ health at risk. Action News Jax first told you at noon about a coal ash operation in Jacksonville’s Talleyrand neighborhood that Mayor Donna Deegan says is uncertified.

Keystone Terminal is the company at the center of this dispute. The city says the facility should not be receiving or storing coal ash without the required certificate, and it has issued an order to stop that. A company spokesman tells Action News Jax tonight that Keystone is trying to work this out.

“Every other facility that stores or transfers solid waste in our city must go through the certification process. Keystone does too,” Deegan said.

The company in Talleyrand calls itself a bulk material handling facility. But since the city learned Keystone has been storing coal ash, it says the facility is actually operating as a solid waste management facility without the required certificate.

“The health of our communities, clean air and clean water are paramount for our futures,” said John November, a conservationist and lawyer.

If coal ash isn’t properly managed, contaminants could pollute the air, waterways and even groundwater. Back in August, the St. Johns Riverkeeper filed a federal lawsuit against Keystone, accusing the company of polluting the St. Johns River.

“The rules for handling solid waste in Jacksonville apply to everyone, and they exist to protect the people who live and work nearby,” Deegan said.

In a letter to the city, Keystone pushed back on the claims. It said it is not a solid waste facility and that temporarily storing coal ash doesn’t mean it needs a city certificate. The company also said the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is aware of its operations and hasn’t required a state solid waste permit for that operation.

Days later, city leaders responded with an order calling for Keystone to stop accepting any additional solid waste and remove what’s already there.

When Action News Jax reached out to the company for a response, it sent a statement instead. It reads in part: “We do not believe the work being done at our Talleyrand facility requires this level of permitting, but we are working with the city to do what is necessary to resolve this issue.”

The company was served the order Monday. Keystone has five business days to stop receiving, accepting or storing any additional solid waste. Within 45 calendar days, Keystone must remove all solid waste from the facility. Failure to comply could mean the city takes Keystone to court.

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