City Rescue Mission extends overnight shelter services amid cold weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As temperatures are forecast to drop below 40 degrees, City Rescue Mission (CRM) is expanding its overnight shelter services to provide a warm, safe place for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Beginning Monday, December 29, 2025, and continuing through Tuesday, December 30, and Wednesday, December 31, individuals in need of shelter can check in each day starting at 3:30 p.m. at CRM’s New Life Inn campus, located at 234 W. State Street in Jacksonville.

“We will not turn anyone away,” said Paul Stasi, LCSW, Executive Director of City Rescue Mission. “We want to ensure that everyone without a home has a warm shelter and a hot meal during this cold weather. Safety and care are our top priorities.”

CRM officials say expanded hours and increased overnight capacity will remain in effect as long as temperatures stay below 40 degrees. Guests are encouraged to remain indoors to reduce the risk of cold-related injuries and health concerns during the extreme weather.

City Rescue Mission continues to work with community partners to ensure those in need have access to shelter, meals, and essential services during periods of severe cold.

