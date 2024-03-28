City of St. Augustine to rollout website redesign and updates next month

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — There’s a new look and feel coming to the City of St. Augustine’s website.

On Wednesday, the city announced a redesign of its website and the website for the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will launch on Tue., April 2.

While the content on both sites will stay the same, a change in look and appearance will take place.

“Changes to the color schemes, navigation menus, Home page buttons, banner images, and calendars will make the biggest impression, once the updates are implemented,” Melissa Wissel, Communications Director, and supervisor of both website overhauls said. “Content on the pages for the Municipal Marina, Fire Department, and Police Department will also remain relatively unchanged, but banner images and color schemes will be noticeably different.”

While the change will take place throughout April 2, the city is asking users to be patient as the updates are released.

“The updates to the navigation are going to be the biggest change, but our intent is to make it more intuitive and easier for the end-user to find what they are looking for,” Kymberlyn McCrea, Website Administrative Coordinator said.

