City of St. Augustine’s Community Redevelopment Agency plans Redevelopment 25! celebration

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The entire St. Augustine community is invited to join the final Redevelopment 25! celebration on the rooftop of the Historic Downtown Parking Garage, located at 1 Cordova Street. The celebration is on Thursday, October 9, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy a fall evening of music, fun, education, and interactive activities with CRA staff.

Dance to the country, rock, and blues sounds of The Palmetto Pickers, starting at 5:30 pm, and participate in free activities including a spin-to-win prize wheel, photo booth bus, pizza, and educational activities.

Old Beach Bike Riders Association, Inc., will provide a no-cost bike valet service for safe, secure short-term parking of bicycles. The bike valet will be located on Francis Field across from the entrance of the parking garage. Bike transportation or walking to the celebration is encouraged; vehicle parking will be available in the Historic Downtown Parking Garage. Parking rates are $5 for non-residents or $3 for St. Johns County residents.

The Historic Area Community Redevelopment Area (HACRA) was the first Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) established by the City of St. Augustine in 2000, with a coverage area of 218.8 acres. The HACRA Plan prioritized initiatives that focused on constructing the municipal parking garage, creating a walkable downtown environment, and reducing traffic in the downtown area.

Visit the CRA website to learn more about the redevelopment plan for the HACRA, Lincolnville Community Redevelopment Area (LCRA), and the West City Community Redevelopment Area (WCCRA).

