Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville hosting free holiday concert

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville is celebrating the holiday season with a free concert.

“A Winter’s Night” is a 60-minute, family-friendly concert.

It’ll have selections from The Snow Maiden, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, and Frozen.

It’s happening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Potter’s House International Ministries.

The Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville will be donating half of the night’s donations to Feeding Northeast Florida. They are also collecting non-perishable food items at the concert.

You can find the tickets and live stream here.

