Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent family of man shot to death by Clay County deputies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will represent the family of Morris Davis, the man shot to death by Clay County deputies Saturday as he lie on the ground.

The deputies were assisting with an investigation when they discovered Davis was a murder suspect with an active warrant in Mississippi, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that Davis armed himself with knives before deputies shot him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

Crump, a well-known civil rights attorney, announced he will represent Davis’ family following the shooting. Crump issued a statement Wednesday on his website regarding the incident.

“Davis was a human being, loved by many and his family deserves the truth about why he died in such a brutal manner ... we must ask serious questions about whether that force was justified,” Crump said.

Ben Crump Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will represent the family of Morris Davis, the man shot to death by Clay County deputies as he lie on the ground.

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