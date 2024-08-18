Clay County Animal Services maintains no-kill status

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services is being recognized by The Best Friends Animal Society for maintaining its no-kill status for 2023.

According to a news release, the shelter exceeded a 90% save rate for cats and dogs.

The shelter says its employees work together to advance the animal welfare movement.

They also work to ensure every animal has a chance of finding a forever home.

