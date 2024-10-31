Clay County announces first Veterans Day 5K, pick-up wiffle ball game

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County government has announced its first ever Veterans Day 5K. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m., Nov. 9 at Oakleaf Community Park. Following the 5K awards ceremony, there will be a pick-up wiffle ball game.

The race is $22. Click here to register.

The event will include music, food trucks, organizations supporting veterans, and more. All ages are welcome. This event is a joint collaboration between Veterans Council Clay County Florida and the Clay County Board of County Commissioners.

Join us at Oakleaf Community Park on Saturday, November 9, 2024, starting at 8:00 AM as we celebrate our veterans with... Posted by Clay County, FL Government on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

