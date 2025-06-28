Local

Clay County announces July Fourth trash collection changes

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County officials say curbside trash pickup normally scheduled for Thursday, July 4, in unincorporated areas and the City of Keystone Heights will take place on Friday, July 5, instead.

Normal collection schedules will resume on Monday, July 8.

The Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Facility and Environmental Convenience Centers will be closed on July 4.

For more information, visit claycountygov.com.

