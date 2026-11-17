FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Clay County boaters will soon have a chance to spread some holiday cheer while making a difference in the community.

Whitey’s Fish Camp in Fleming Island is looking for boaters to participate in its annual Christmas Boat Parade on December 19 at 6 p.m.

The parade benefits the SAFE Animal Shelter. Decorate your boats and enjoy a night on the water.

If you’re interested, click here.

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