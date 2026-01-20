Clay County commissioners consider placing pay increase on ballot

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly two decades of stagnant pay, Clay County commissioners may soon see their salaries on the ballot. The Clay County Charter Review Commission met last week to debate a proposal that would nearly double commissioner compensation, potentially ending an 18-year pay freeze.

Since 2008, Clay County commissioners have earned a fixed annual salary of $37,000. Proponents of the increase argue that this figure ignores a Florida statute recommending that official pay scale with county population growth and inflation. Under the new proposal, salaries would jump to approximately $60,000—an adjustment intended to match the purchasing power the original salary held in 2008.

“We are asking the commissioners to do what they’re doing for a mere $37,000, sometimes five, six, seven days a week,” said Glenn during the meeting, emphasizing the workload required by the roles.

However, the proposal faced stiff resistance from those who view the position strictly through the lens of volunteerism. Chair Courtney Connor argued against the necessity of a hike, noting that the seats remain filled despite the static pay. “They are doing the job with the current salary. Why? Because the focus is on public service, not a paycheck,” Connor stated.

Others joined, including Matthew Mitchell, who expressed skepticism regarding the proposal’s chances with the public, calling it a “waste of taxpayer dollars” to place a measure on the ballot that he believes voters will ultimately reject.

Despite the pushback, supporters maintained that the final decision should rest with the residents of Clay County. Advocates argued that aligning with state standards is a matter of fairness, regardless of whether current officials have complained.

The Charter Review Commission is scheduled to revisit the issue and continue deliberations during its next meeting in February. If the commission votes to move forward, the salary adjustment will appear as a referendum for voters to decide in the upcoming election.

