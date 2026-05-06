Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find Jewleonna Thompson, a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Jewleonna was last seen on April 19 leaving her home on Lake Breeze Court.

Deputies believe she may be in the Keystone Heights area.

Jewleonna is about 5-foot-1 and weighs around 140 pounds.

When she was last seen, she was wearing light-colored sweatpants and a gray tank top.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Simmons at (904) 213-6738 or send an email to ksimmons@claysheriff.com.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through SaferWatch or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

The Sheriff’s Office asks the public to refer to case number 2026-009337 when providing tips.

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