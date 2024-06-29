Clay County deputies searching for suspect that shot and killed father of 3 Friday night

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Three kids are left without a father after Darious Beale was shot and killed Friday night.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 11 p.m. at the Laurel Grove apartments in Orange Park.

Beale was outside in the parking lot when someone shot him multiple times, according to deputies. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators believe the 29-year-old was targeted, and it was an isolated incident.

Beales’ family has been vocal on social media, calling him a devoted father to his three children.

His neighbor told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir that it sounded like his kids may have been playing at the time of the shooting.

“We heard maybe four or five like gunshot sounds, and I figure of the holidays coming up, it just must be fireworks, because the kids were still screaming and playing. Like they didn’t sound like they were screaming for help. They were just playing,” neighbor Jamecia Thompson said.

There is currently no suspect information.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

