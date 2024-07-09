Local

Clay County District Schools to host in-person job fair at Fleming Island High School

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Clay County School District to hold job fair on July 16.

Clay County School District to hold job fair on July 16.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is hosting an in-person instructional and support job fair on Tue., July 16, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet with principals from different county schools. Hiring supervisors are prepared to offer on-site, conditional job offers of employment for the 2024-2025 school year to those who qualify.

“This job fair is an opportunity for those passionate about education, whether you are beginning your career or looking to transition into our district from another,” Superintendent Daivid Broskie said. “I encourage you to join us and discover the many career pathways available at Clay County District Schools.”

Click here for more information regarding the job fair and positions open for hire.

