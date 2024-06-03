Clay County district schools launches 2024 Summer Feeding Program

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Starting next week on June 10th, Clay County District Schools Food & Nutrition Services is excited to kick off its 2024 Summer Feeding Program. This initiative aims to provide free meals to kids and teens 18 and under across various school sites.

Here are the key details:

2024 Summer Food Service Program

Eligibility: Kids 18 & Under eat free, Monday - Friday.

Important Dates: No meal service on July 4th and 5th in observance of Independence Day.

No Application Needed: Sites may close based on participation.

Dates: June 10 - July 26, 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Locations:

McRae Elementary, 6770 County Road 315 C, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Wilkinson Elementary, 4965 County Road 218, Middleburg, FL 32068

USDA Deemed Rural for Off-Site Consumption

Parents and children (18 years or younger) can pick up a hot lunch and a cold breakfast for the next day.

Locations and Schedules:

Charles E. Bennett

Dates: June 10 - July 30



Breakfast: 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM



Lunch: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM



1 South Oakridge Avenue, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Montclair Elementary

Dates: June 10 - July 26



2398 Moody Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073

Keystone Elementary

Dates: June 10 - July 26



335 SW Pecan Street, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Plantation Oaks Elementary

Dates: June 10 - July 26



4150 Plantation Oaks Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32065

S. Bryan Jennings Elementary

Dates: June 10 - July 26



215 Corona Drive, Orange Park, FL 32073

Ridgeview Elementary

Dates: June 10 - July 26



421 Jefferson Ave, Orange Park, FL 32065

Swimming Pen Creek Elementary

Dates: June 10 - July 26



1630 Woodpecker Lane, Middleburg, FL 32068

The Filling Station Food Truck

Service Dates: June 10 - July 25, Lunch Only, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Monday & Wednesday: Middleburg Library, 2245 Aster Avenue, Middleburg, FL 32068

Tuesday & Thursday: Orange Park Library, 2054 Plainfield Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073

This program is proudly sponsored by Clay County District Schools Food & Nutrition Services, and it is an equal opportunity provider.

