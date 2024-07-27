Clay County felon sentenced for possessing ammunition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multi-convicted felon Allen Tereal Grimes, of Keystone Heights, has been sentenced to five years for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Grimes was detained on Mar. 4 and pled guilty on Apr. 10.

According to the release, court records show Grimes possessed Winchester 9mm ammunition on Aug. 11, 2023. As a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited from having ammunition under federal law.

At the time of the incident, Grimes had seven prior felony convictions, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, fleeing and eluding a police officer, felony battery, and assault with intent to commit to a felony, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – Jacksonville Office.

