Clay County to hold meeting on Oakleaf Library design plans

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County is inviting residents to a community meeting in July to view the latest design plans for the proposed Oakleaf Library. The meeting will take place on July 16 at the Oakleaf Village Amenity Center at 6:00 p.m.

The county says the project team will share results from the community engagement process, highlight how public feedback helped shape the design, and present the latest proposed plans. Attendees will be able to view site plans as well as features planned for children, teens, adults, and community spaces.

The county adds that the meeting will include an overview of project milestones and next steps.

You can find more information on the meeting on the Clay County website.

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