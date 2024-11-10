Local

Clay County hosting Veterans Day ceremony at Camp Blanding Museum

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Soldiers Stock photo of soldiers standing in a row.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at the Camp Blanding Museum on Monday.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After the ceremony, there will a be a lunch for World War II prices.

The first 100 veterans will get a free limited-edition t-shirt.

