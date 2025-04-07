SPOTLIGHT: Clay County Fair continues, Chicago returns to St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — This is the second (and final) week of the Clay County Agricultural Fair. Since 1987 the Clay County Agricultural Fair has provided Clay County and Northeast Florida with an event that’s both fun and educational in a family atmosphere.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp continue their opening season homestand with a series against the Charlotte Knights, featuring promotions like women in sports night and youth sports day.
Monday, April 7:
Leonid & Friends The World’s Greatest Chicago Tribute - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Tuesday, April 8:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Old Crow Medicine Show Circle The Wagons Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, April 9:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jagged Edge 25 Years of JE Heartbreak Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, April 10:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Friday, April 11:
Fluid Dance - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Air Supply 50th Anniversary Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jax Symphony: John Williams: His Oscars, Grammys - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Touring) - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Saturday, April 12:
Menopause The Musical 2 - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Charlie Berens: The Good Old Fashioned Tour - 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
Jax Symphony: John Williams: His Oscars, Grammys - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Orchestra Noir Y2K Meets 90′s Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Fluid Dance - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Sunday, April 13:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Fluid Dance - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Dog Man: The Musical - 5:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Chicago - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre