Clay County hosts Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Amnesty Day June 22nd

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County and the City of Keystone Heights invite residents to the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Amnesty Day for the disposal of old paint, pool chemicals, used oil, and electronic equipment.

The event will take place at the Keystone Beach parking lot on June 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Proof of Clay County residency is required, and commercial waste will not be accepted.

Suppose you are unable to attend the event. In that case, you can drop off your household hazardous waste and electronics at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility in Green Cove Springs from Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Items that will be accepted include:

Paint

Paint Thinners

Cleaning Solvents

Paint Strippers

Stale Gasoline

Pesticides

Brake Fluid

Insecticides

Antifreeze

Pool Chemicals

Engine Degreaser

Used Oil

Fertilizers

Gasoline

20 lb. Propane Cylinders

Laptops

Digital Cameras

Desktop Computers

Video Cameras

Cell Phones

Projectors

Keyboards

Cables

Printers

Surge Protectors

VCRs

Tape Drives

DVD Players

Modems

This is an excellent opportunity for residents to safely dispose of hazardous materials and old electronics, keeping Clay County clean and environmentally friendly.

