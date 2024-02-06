Clay County launches Clay Watch to help identify people with mental and neurological disabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office launches a registry called Clay Watch to help protect people with mental or neurological disabilities.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says the registry is voluntary and lists critical information to help identify people prone to wandering, due to Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, autism, traumatic brain Injury.

“This equips deputies with important about potential challenges faced by individuals aiding in their identification and reuniting them with their loved ones especially in critical situations,” Sheriff Cook says.

The sheriff’s office already has an Elder Watch registry, which is included in this new initiative.

This new registry will add more personal information like triggers, stimulants and the best de-escalation techniques.

Clay Watch is voluntary and any information provided by families will be used by deputies in case of emergencies.

“By enrolling in this program, families can provide law enforcement and emergency responders with critical details, such as triggers for unexpected behaviors,” Sheriff Cook says.

To find out more information on frequently asked questions about Clay Watch click here.

You can register for Clay Watch, where you can complete the online registration form or you can download and print the form for submission in person to the Middleburg Substation, located at 3799 Irvin Court.





