Clay County launches new Commissioner For A Day program for high school seniors

Clay County, Fla — Clay County is giving local high school seniors a chance to step into the shoes of a county commissioner—literally. The County just launched a new Commissioner for a Day program, and five students will be selected to spend Tuesday, September 23, shadowing District 1 Commissioner John Sgromolo for a full workday.

This opportunity gives students a real-world look at how local government runs—from public safety and emergency management to animal services, public works, and more.

Participants will follow Commissioner Sgromolo through meetings with county leaders and site visits, and learn how different departments and leaders work together to serve the community.

Who Can Apply?

The program is open to Clay County high school seniors.

How to Apply

Students must complete an online application that includes:

• Basic info (name, contact, GPA, etc.)

• A 1–2 minute video answering the prompt:

“What is your definition of leadership? What does great leadership look like in action?”

👉 Apply here

Important Dates

• Application Deadline: Monday, September 8

• Participants Announced: Thursday, September 11

• Program Date: Tuesday, September 23

For questions or more information, email Recruiting@claycountygov.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group