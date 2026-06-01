Clay County lifts burn ban

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County officials say the countywide burn ban that was set in place in April has now been lifted.

In a release, the county says, "Recent rainfall has helped ease the severe drought conditions in Clay County, and the burn ban has now been lifted."

Officials add that only vegetative yard waste may be burned, and it must be done safely and in accordance with Florida Forest Service outdoor burning guidelines.

The burning of household garbage and other materials is not permitted.

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