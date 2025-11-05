The Clay County NAACP is helping a disabled veteran with the legal fight against his HOA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County NAACP is calling on local and state leaders to take action after a disabled veteran was sued by his Homeowners’ Association.

Action News Jax first reported last week about Jimmy Moore’s legal battle over the emergency driveway he installed for his wheelchair-accessible van.

The lawsuit alleges he violated neighborhood rules by failing to submit an application for HOA approval to build that driveway.

Moore has multiple sclerosis and needed additional space for his van, which is specially equipped for his disability.

“This is something that I need,” Moore said. “I’d just like to be treated fair.”

After Action News Jax’s story aired, the Clay County NAACP branch sent a letter to county commissioners and state representatives expressing outrage and calling for action.

“We want to reach some type of resolution,” Dawn Thompson, with the Clay County NAACP, said. “He deserves better.”

They believe that the HOA’s actions may violate both the Federal and Florida Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination and retaliation based on disability and requires reasonable accommodations where necessary.

The group is requesting responses from those leaders to ensure Moore can receive help during this time and to prevent similar cases in the future.

“We would like to see the litigation paused,” Thompson said. “We want to ensure that there is fairness in this situation, and I know that we can reach an agreement.”

Action News Jax reached back out to the attorney representing the HOA on Tuesday afternoon. We did not receive a response by the time this story was published.

Clay County NAACP’s letter to the Homeowners’ Association:

