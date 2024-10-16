Clay County paramedic group hosting free Narcan training classes; sign up here

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Community Paramedicine is excited to announce free public Narcan training classes to help save lives in our community. Join us for the first sessions on October 29 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Fleming Island Public Library. Click here to sign up today at or call 904-284-7703.

