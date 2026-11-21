CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County parents are looking for answers after their 14-year-old son was hit by a vehicle in Green Cove Springs. They say he was in a crosswalk on his e-bike when a truck knocked him into the road and then left. His parents tell Action News Jax he is doing better tonight.

They say Zane Fowler had road rash and bruises and was shaken up after he flew into the road near Henley Street and Branscomb Road.

After going to social media to ask for help finding who is responsible, a neighbor sent the family her dash cam video, which shows what happened. Zane’s parents say the video, from a driver traveling on Branscomb Road, shows the moments leading up to the hit and run. A few seconds in, a truck pulls out and something flies into the road. Sean Fowler says that was his son.

“He said he waited for upwards of 10 to 15 seconds and thought the guy was waiting on him to go. And so he just went on his way slowly across the crosswalk. And as soon as he started, the guy just took off. Ran directly into the side of him, pushed him off into Henley Road,” Fowler said.

Fowler says the video continues from there. “He pulled up onto the curb, got out of his vehicle, looked back at him on the road, laying down on the road, and got back in his vehicle and went on his way.”

Fowler says when he allows his son to ride, he never expects anything like this to happen. “We’re big in the automotive world. Every one of my kids know the rules of the road. They know to stop like he did. And they yield to traffic whether they’re in a crosswalk or not,” he said.

Action News Jax reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to ask if this is being investigated and if they had a description of the vehicle. The office said: “This is indeed being investigated as a hit and run crash. We ask anybody with information to help to come forward and call us at 904-264-6512.”

From what the family could learn from the video, Zane and people nearby described the vehicle. “He wasn’t really trying to process all the information, but he does know that it was a black four-door pickup truck, black or maybe a dark blue, and it looked like a Dodge Ram,” Fowler said.

Action News Jax has requested the incident report filed with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and is still waiting to get it back. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

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