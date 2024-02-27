Clay County School board agrees to pay county more than $1 million to handle district security

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County school board agreed Tuesday to pay the county more than $1.1 million to handle district security.

In a unanimous vote, Clay County school board members approved a funding agreement for the transition of school resource officers.

Action News Jax first told you last November when the school board voted to allow the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to take over policing responsibilities on campuses.

This means they will oversee school resource officers starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

But for that transition to take place, the school board and the county had to enter into a funding agreement for the transition period of March 1, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024.

In the agreement document, it said the school board is responsible for providing all funding necessary to cover the expenses to be incurred by the CCSO.

Some of those expenses include deputy and dispatch uniforms and equipment, along with associated pre-employment costs and vehicles.

The change in Clay County schools’ security will go into effect for the 2024- 2025 school year.

