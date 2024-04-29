Clay County Schools hiring teachers

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — The Clay County School District is looking to hire new teachers.

The school district is holding a recruitment fair at Fleming Island High School on May 6.

Candidates can interview on-site and potentially walk away with a job.

The recruitment fair is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2233 Village Square Parkway.

