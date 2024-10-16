Clay County schools no longer on lockdown as deputies search for two men

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Update, 4:24 p.m.: CCSO told Action News Jax the schools are no longer on lockdown, but the suspects haven’t been caught yet.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people: Quinton Foster and James Lewis.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Keystone Elementary School and High School were put on a modified lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Michelle Cook, the situation started as a manhunt.

CCSO has K-9s in the area, so you are asked to stay inside so the track isn’t contaminated.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said that if the men were not seen soon, there would be extra armed deputies at the elementary school so students could go home.

If you know anything, call the authorities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.