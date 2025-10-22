Clay County Sheriff’s Office to conduct driver’s license checkpoint

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will be conducting a Driver’s License Checkpoint in Green Cove Springs on Friday, October 24. While the exact location was not given, it will take place between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says to ensure minimal delays, drivers are asked to have their driver’s license, current registration, and valid insurance card ready. “We want to make sure everybody on the roadway has all the up-to-date information that’s needed in order to properly and lawfully operate a motor vehicle on the roadway,” says a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will also use the checkpoint to inform drivers on other traffic laws, including but not limited to safety belts and vehicle equipment.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says there will be more checkpoints in the future in other areas of Clay County.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that the checkpoint will remain scheduled unless weather compromises the safety of deputies and motorists.

