Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating late-night homicide at Laurel Grove Apartments

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night homicide that occurred at the Laurel Grove Apartments located at 2020 Wells Road in Orange Park.

According to the CCSO, at approximately 11:10 p.m. Friday, 29-year-old Darious Beals was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Mr. Beals was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that Beals was specifically targeted in this attack. As of now, there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective S. Holmes with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512 or through the Safer Watch App. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS (8477).

