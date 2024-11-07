Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle thefts, break-ins in Oakleaf area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in the Oakleaf area. The crimes occurred in Nature’s Hammock and Worthington Oaks on Halloween night and the following morning. The sheriff’s office said two cars and a firearm were stolen and other vehicles were rummaged through. The sheriff’s office posted surveillance video on its Facebook page showing a person walking into the driveway of a home attempting to open the doors of the vehicles parked there.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone in those areas who have security cameras to check them and to call authorities at 904-264-6512 if they find any videos that could assist in the investigation.

OAKLEAF CAR BREAK-INS OAKLEAF CAR BREAK-INS The Oakleaf area has recently seen a string of car break-ins within the last week. Thieves stole two cars and a firearm and rummaged through vehicles. The crimes happened on Halloween night into the next morning and on November 4th in Nature's Hammock and Worthington Oaks. Our deputies believe there are four suspects involved. If you live in those areas and have security cameras, please check them. If you find any videos that may assist our investigation, call us immediately at (904) 264-6512. Remember, please make sure you follow the #9PMROUTINE! • Remove any valuables and firearms from your vehicle • Lock up! #CCSOFL #ProudlyServing Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Tuesday, November 5, 2024

