Clay County Utility Authority announces extended hours event for customer portal sign-ups

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Utility Authority (CCUA) will host a Customer Service Extended Hours event on Saturday, June 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This special weekend opening aims to assist customers with signing up for CCUA’s new portal.

CCUA Executive Director, Jeremy Johnston, highlighted the importance of this event, stating, “As CCUA is transitioning to a new customer portal, we know it can be a challenge to call or visit Customer Service during the weekday when families are juggling work and school. This in-person process will make sign-ups more efficient and convenient for our customers that are still not registered in the new system, so we ensure we are serving our customer’s needs.”

Event Details

Date : Saturday, June 29

: Saturday, June 29 Time : 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Focus : New account sign-ups

: New account sign-ups Requirements: Email account for activation link setup, banking information for autopay registration

During the event, CCUA staff will focus on helping customers sign up for new accounts. Customer Service will not be available for phone calls, nor will payments be accepted on this day.

New Customer Portal

CCUA launched the new customer platform with upgraded security on April 23. Customers currently enrolled in autopay will have their settings seamlessly transferred to the new platform. However, those wishing to access the new features will need to create a new account.

Payment Information

There is a $1.50 charge from the payment vendor for processing e-checks. To avoid this fee, CCUA encourages customers to sign up for the AutoPay option or use their bank’s bill pay service.

