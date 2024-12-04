Clay County white supremacist gang member sentenced on drug, gun charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Danny Ray Boree, of Keystone Heights, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine and possessing a gun as a convicted felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a news release, court documents and proceedings show that Boree is a member of a “violent white supremacy gang” called the Unforgiven.

On June 8, 2023, a Clay County deputy pulled over a car for a stop sign violation in Keystone Heights. Boree was in the passenger seat with multiple weapons near him: a meat cleaver/hatchet and a knife.

During a body search, the deputy found a large amount of methamphetamine on him. A Raven Arms pistol and more methamphetamine were found in the car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the news release, at the time of these offenses, Boree was previously convicted of 10 felonies in Florida state court. Those felonies include battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As a convicted felon, Boree is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Boree had just been released from the Florida Department of Corrections in Jan. 2023 for his last firearm conviction.

Boree was arrested on Sept. 8, 2023, and ordered detained. He entered a guilty plea on July 10, 2024.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.