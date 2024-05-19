Clay County Animal Services needs supplies after large influx of kittens

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services said it’s in desperate need of SnuggleSafe heating pad discs, Miracle Nipples and PetLac kitten formula.

The department said it has taken in several kittens that are still small and require bottle feeding, so it needs the community’s help to make sure the “fur babies” grow strong and find their forever homes.

People in the community can donate online by purchasing them through the department’s Amazon Wishlist.

In-person donations can be dropped off at the shelter Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

