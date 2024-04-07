Clay County Emergency Management names new director

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Division of Emergency Management has new leadership.

Tim Devin is the new Emergency Management Director. Mike Ladd, the previous Emergency Management Director and former Deputy Emergency Management Director, resigned from the position to spend time with his family.

“I cannot express my thanks adequately for the support and sense of team during my tenure. Team Clay and Clay EM are comprised of exceptional people who routinely make outcomes better,” Ladd said, “It was my honor to work with them all.”

Devin has been working in the division as the chief of plans and came on board in November.

This isn’t his first time serving the communities in Clay County. Devin started his career as a volunteer with Clay County Fire Rescue in 1985.

“After my time in Clay, I started with Jacksonville Fire Rescue, and that’s when I really fell in love with emergency management,” Devin said, “One of my first deployments was for Hurricane Andrew in 1992. That was the start of my experience in working large-scale disasters.”

Devin was also the captain of the EMS training for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

After retiring from JFRD, Devin started doing emergency management consulting for large local healthcare facilities.

“It made me more rounded, seeing the government side and the private sector side,” Devin said.

He continues to be a member of multiple local and state committees and organizations dedicated to health, public safety, and emergency management.

Devin said he is looking forward to continuing the relationships that have been built over the years with the county’s law enforcement, health officials and public safety, with one goal in mind: keeping Clay County prepared and safe when our residents need it most.

“Clay County has a great foundation,” he said, “I’ve worked around its members for 20-plus years. It’s expounding that foundation, continuing the partnerships that we have, the sheriff’s office, the fire department and the department of health.”

County leadership officially announced Devin’s new position on April 3.

