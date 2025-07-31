Clay County School bus drivers to run test routes August 1, expect increased traffic

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools’ bus drivers will be running test routes on the morning of Friday, August 1st, to practice pick-ups and drop-offs, which may lead to increased traffic.

The test routes are part of the district’s preparations for the upcoming school year, with the first day of school set for August 11th.

The district has already shared this information on social media, but with several roads currently under construction in Clay County, they are spreading the word further to minimize disruptions.

Parents are encouraged to register their children for bus transportation as soon as possible to help the district finalize routes before school starts.

For bus transportation registration, click here.

