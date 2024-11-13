Clay schools tops list for most book restrictions last school year, but new state law seems to be slowing challenges this year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The total number of books removed or restricted in public school libraries in Florida nearly doubled last school year compared to the year prior.

That’s according to a new report released by the Florida Department of Education.

Clay County led the state in books removed or restricted in public school libraries for the second year in row.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The report shows 746 books were removed or restricted from school library shelves across the state in the 2023-2024 school year.

With 294 titles restricted, Clay County District Schools made up nearly 40% of that statewide number.

Clay schools saw a 66 percent increase in removals compared to the prior school year.

“And so we see a lot of decisions being made out of fear or just out of this idea that this is what the law requires and they’re not giving the public the opportunity to really weigh in,” said Stephana Ferrell with the Florida Freedom to Read Project.

Ferrell noted virtually all of the removals in Clay have been spurred by complaints filed by one man: Bruce Friedman.

She said there are similar examples of chronic book challengers in other counties as well.

“So, this one person gets to really have their way with their districts,” said Ferrell.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A new state law that took effect in July seems to be making an impact on Friedman’s efforts though.

The law restricts people without children in the school district to only one challenge per-month.

Since the start of this school year, Friedman has only had four challenges considered by the district.

The district reports only 36 challenges have been considered in total.

In a September school board meeting though, Friedman indicated he’d found other parents to help file challenges on his behalf.

“You’re getting them anyway. Thanks for standing in my way,” said Friedman.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It remains to be seen whether he’s able to continue filing challenges at his previous pace, but Ferrell argued his efforts to find a work around suggest state lawmakers should consider tightening restrictions next session.

“Really it should just be every person, regardless of your standing in the community, gets one objection per month. That would be a way to close the loophole,” said Ferrell.

According to Clay County District Schools, of the 36 book challenges submitted this school year, 23 have resulted in the titles being removed from all school libraries in the district.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.