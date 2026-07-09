Clay teachers can sign up now to get free classroom supplies

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County teachers wanting free classroom supplies can make an appointment to receive them at the Tools 4 Clay Schools event, hosted by Clay Education Foundation.

OneClay teachers can go online to reserve a shopping time on the following dates:

August 4, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

August 5, noon - 3 p.m. (Keystone location)

August 7, noon - 3 p.m.

August 17, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Appointments are required for teachers interesting in attending the free shopping events.

Teachers can get essential materials, such as paper, pencils, and cleaning supplies, to offset any out-of-pocket costs of equipping their students.

To schedule a shopping time, click here.

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