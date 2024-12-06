FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clearing skies, chilly temperatures return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few isolated showers will try to develop south of Jacksonville early Friday morning.

Duval County generally drying out for the AM commute.

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s in NE Florida, 30s and 40s in SE Georgia by sunrise.

Jacksonville will only rebound this afternoon to the mid to upper 50s.

Skies will be clearing as dry air moves in this morning.

An inland freeze is likely overnight and early Saturday morning.

We start off the weekend on Saturday with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TODAY: Clearing sky and cool again. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 34 (Inland freeze)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 34/61

SUNDAY: Sunny. 38/70

MONDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. 53/74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain moving in from east to west. Mild. 61/74

THURSDAY: Clearing and cool. 46/61

