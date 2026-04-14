Close Call: Jacksonville Beach police issue powerful reminder about impaired driving

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Beach police issue a powerful reminder about impaired driving.

Video just released by the agency shows a DUI traffic stop from Saturday on 3rd Street South.

Shortly after the driver was taken into custody, another vehicle approached the scene, without headlights, and failed to stop despite emergency lights and audible warnings from officers.

Moments later, the driver struck the patrol vehicle, forcing the officer to dive out of the way to avoid being hit.

No one was hurt. The driver was arrested and is now facing charges of DUI and DUI with property damage.

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