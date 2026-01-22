COJ votes to create permitting process to allow dog-friendly patios at restaurants 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For Trey Lopez, sitting outside to have breakfast at Another Broken Egg Cafe in Tapestry Park is just part of his routine. He loves it for two reasons: the food and seeing people’s pets.

“I often ask if I can pet those dogs or pets, whatever is brought in,” Lopez said. “It brings me joy.”

Under Florida Statutes, there is a local exemption to the rule about dogs not being allowed to enter public food establishments. It allows local cities and counties to create a permitting process to allow dogs into designated outdoor areas.

However, it wasn’t until last week that the Jacksonville city council voted to establish a new permitting system and guidelines for restaurant owners who want to allow dogs on their patios.

“Honestly, I’m quite surprised Jacksonville didn’t have a process in place, but I’m happy to see that they have put one in place,” Lopez said.

The new ordinance states that restaurant owners would have to submit a free permit application with the City’s Planning department.

Once approved, the restaurant is required to place signs at the entrance of the patios notifying people that dogs are allowed.

For animal lovers like Trey, he’s just grateful that he can continue to see pets when he eats out.

“To all the pet lovers out there, we’d like to thank you, Jacksonville, for identifying the gap, shoring it up, and now bringing a process and allowing pets to officially be in restaurants,” Lopez said.

You can read the other rules and regulations that restaurants approved for this permit would have to follow on Page 2 of the permit applications shown below.

