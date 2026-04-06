Coke Florida unveils limited-edition America250 commemorative cans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coca-Cola Beverages Florida unveiled a limited-edition line of America250 commemorative cans Thursday at its Jacksonville manufacturing facility, marking the company’s contribution to the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The cans, produced at select bottling locations across the country, feature packaging representing all 50 states. Federal, state and local officials joined community leaders and Coke Florida employees for the unveiling, which gave attendees a first look at the cans moving through production lines.

“Coca-Cola has been a unique and deeply rooted part of Americana for nearly 140 years,” said Troy Taylor, chairman and CEO of Coke Florida.

America250-themed Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar mini cans will be available at Florida retailers beginning Sunday. Patriotic branding will also appear on other brands distributed by Coke Florida, including Smartwater and Gold Peak. Specially wrapped delivery trucks will carry the campaign’s imagery across the state.

Coke Florida America250 cans

Following the event, guests toured the Jacksonville facility, viewing operations from production and packaging to warehousing and distribution.

As a Signature Partner of America250, Coke Florida said it plans additional community engagement and local activations tied to the celebration throughout 2026.

More information is available on Coke Florida’s website, HERE.

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