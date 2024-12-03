Cold mornings continue, freeze warning in effect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Widespread sub-freezing temperatures inland this morning before and near sunrise.

Temperatures are in the mid 30s-lower 40s for much of the Jacksonville metro toward the beaches.

Abundant sunshine once again today

Highs in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Well below the average of 69 at JIA.

A Freeze Warning is in effect again tonight for all inland areas in NE. Florida and areawide in SE Georgia from 11 pm - 9 am.

Widespread frost/freeze away from the coast in NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Several more cold mornings are on the way before a rebound to near average later in the week.

No meaningful rain is in sight.

TODAY: AM Widespread frost/inland freeze. Sunny and chilly. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Frost and Inland Freeze. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: AM Widespread frost/inland freeze. Sunny. 30/62

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/69

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 44/61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/70

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. 53/74

